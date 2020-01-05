UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Conference On Punjab History, Culture To Start From Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 12:10 PM

Three-day conference on Punjab history, culture to start from Tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) would hold a three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture from Ancient to Modern Times" from Monday (6 to 8 January) at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

The conference would highlight various aspect of Pakistani culture and was aimed to draw attention to history and culture, historiography and cultural mapping, various perspectives in history writing historical evolution of the Punjab (from ancient to the present), indus valley civilization, harrapan civilization and the Punjab (ancient narratives).

It would highlights different other areas such as archeology and museology, mysticism: sufis and saints of the Punjab, cultural/lingual traditions and diversity, and the Punjab's arts, crafts and civil society.

According to official sources, the conference is open to academia, educators, civil society, lawyers, media professionals, technocrats, agrarian, industrial and political practitioners.

He said it is estimated that 250 national and international participants would be attending the conference apart from the presenters, panelists and experts.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Punjab Civil Society Lawyers January Media From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

13 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

13 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.