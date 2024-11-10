Three-day Cultural Festival Starts At Jamia Usmania
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A three-day cultural festival kicked off here on Sunday at Jamia Usmania in line with to organize co-curricular activities in madrassas.
The festival was inaugurated by Head of Jamia Usmania, Mufti Ghulam Rahman while more than 1200 students participated in the event. Different competitions were included in the festival to display different types of plants and flowers, traditional sketches and foods, sports and others.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mufti Ghulam Rahman said that extracurricular activities in madrasas is the need of the hour, which enhances educational capabilities of students.
"Mosque, madrassa and beard have been made symbols of hatred and our children are moving away from religion, so we have to remove this impression through holding of such social activities", he said and expressed the hope that the festival would overcome the negative propaganda against Madrassas.
"We are striving to promote Pakhtun culture and holding of a three-day cultural festival was a sign that our students are energetic and have talent in co-curricular activities", he concluded.
