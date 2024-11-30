Three-day Curfew Imposed In S Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The district administration has imposed a three-day curfew in Lower South Waziristan areas of Sanga and Inzar Chinna from Sunday.
A notification issued from the Deputy Commissioner office said on Saturday that during the curfew time no human movement would be allowed.
The curfew will remain effective from 05:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. The curfew was imposed to ensure safe movement of the security forces in these areas.
Deputy Commissioner Lower South Waziristan, Nasir Khan, through the notification, appealed to the people of Shakai to extend complete cooperation in this regard.
