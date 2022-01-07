Three day digital media management training of Election Commission of Pakistan officers concluded

A three-day training on digital media management for young officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded on Friday

Purpose of the training conducted jointly by ECP's Media Coordination and Outreach Wing and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Digital Media Wing was to raise awareness about digital media among young officers, besides equipping them to meet modern time requirements such at an early stage of their career.

The young officers were told about the optimum use of all media platforms, including digital media in performing professional duties in an effective way to lure over 50 million young voters to enroll themselves in voter lists for using their right to franchise for 2023 general elections. The training would help improving overall voter's turnout in the upcoming local government as well as general elections scheduled to be held in 2023.