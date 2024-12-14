Open Menu

Three-day Drama Festival Continues With Vibrant Performances At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Three-day drama festival continues with vibrant performances at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The three-day drama festival organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) entered its second day, captivating audiences with a variety of colourful performances.

The university student groups from across the country presented stand-up comedy, sufi dances, and thought-provoking plays. The festival also featured a puppet show by PNCA, a dance performance by GC University Faisalabad, and multiple plays staged by teams such as Fankaar, Banjari, and Jog Rangi.

NUST University presented two comedy plays, while Iqra University delighted viewers with a humorous drama.

The evening ended on a soulful note with a Ghazal performance by Aqdas Hashmi.

The event saw a large turnout, with the audience lauding the spontaneous acting and creativity of the performers.

Students also entertained with improvised skits based on topics provided by the audience.

Organized in collaboration with the Quaideen Dramatic Club of Quaid-e-Azam University, the festival featured plays addressing social issues, aiming to provide quality entertainment and revive the culture of theater in the twin cities.

Along with showcasing talent, the festival helped promote peace, harmony, and healthy activities among the youth, while offering a platform for artistic expression and cultural engagement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Student Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

25 minutes ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

6 hours ago
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

7 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

7 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan