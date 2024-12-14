Three-day Drama Festival Continues With Vibrant Performances At PNCA
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The three-day drama festival organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) entered its second day, captivating audiences with a variety of colourful performances.
The university student groups from across the country presented stand-up comedy, sufi dances, and thought-provoking plays. The festival also featured a puppet show by PNCA, a dance performance by GC University Faisalabad, and multiple plays staged by teams such as Fankaar, Banjari, and Jog Rangi.
NUST University presented two comedy plays, while Iqra University delighted viewers with a humorous drama.
The evening ended on a soulful note with a Ghazal performance by Aqdas Hashmi.
The event saw a large turnout, with the audience lauding the spontaneous acting and creativity of the performers.
Students also entertained with improvised skits based on topics provided by the audience.
Organized in collaboration with the Quaideen Dramatic Club of Quaid-e-Azam University, the festival featured plays addressing social issues, aiming to provide quality entertainment and revive the culture of theater in the twin cities.
Along with showcasing talent, the festival helped promote peace, harmony, and healthy activities among the youth, while offering a platform for artistic expression and cultural engagement.
Recent Stories
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Valuables worth thousands stolen from girls' elementary school in Hassanabdal3 minutes ago
-
Three-day drama festival continues with vibrant performances at PNCA3 minutes ago
-
05-day national polio-eradication drive to begin in AJK from December 163 minutes ago
-
Danyal, Abbasi attend Christmas celebrations at Muslim League house Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
KDA launches park renovation project12 minutes ago
-
Fake robbery drama unveiled; cash restored to rightful owner12 minutes ago
-
Doctors express concern over HIV issue, demand transparent inquiry13 minutes ago
-
Gram growers advised to take extra care in December13 minutes ago
-
Psychological tests conducted for ICT police officers13 minutes ago
-
District administration Jhang imposes fines and arrests shopkeepers13 minutes ago
-
President’s objections to seminaries’ bill nothing to do with FATF: Tarar13 minutes ago
-
Young man crushed to death by over-speeding truck in Mirpur AJK22 minutes ago