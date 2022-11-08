Three-day Education & Book fair from Nov 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust has planned to hold three days education Expo and Book Fair from November 11 (Friday).

The annual mega will provide ample opportunity to visitors of all ages to explore educational opportunities, enhance book reading culture, and increase awareness regarding the ideology of Pakistan and the historic freedom movement.

The event will also provide a wide range of co-located activities including round table discussions, career counselling sessions, personality grooming motivational lectures, job and book fairs and book launching and a variety of other academic activities.

Stalls of traditional handicrafts and a food court will also be established to attract visitors from every walk of life.

A wider range of representations from educational, academic, business and publishers in the event will also provide an opportunity for visitors to establish a network of contacts with professionals for future business.

The book fair will provide quality books at discount rates to book lovers to enhance their reading taste.

This fair will also provide an ample opportunity for the world-class institutions, local and international, to get connected with the decision makers of educational set-ups for sharing of intellectual & business resources for mutual benefits through networking.

The event is also endorsed by leading Government and Private Sector Educational and Media Organizations with a sublime mission to engage and groom the youth of our country.

The main attraction of the event will be the presence of over 200 national and international universities, publishers, booksellers, stationery providers and handicrafts manufacturers under one roof.

It will provide an opportunity to explore dozens of study destinations, visa guidance and free information material by the participant institutions and organizations for guidance.

Thousands of books, booklets and journals will also be included for all age groups at attractive discounts.