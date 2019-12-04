Three-day exhibition by young artists on 16 days activism campaign starts at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

A three-day art exhibition by young artists on 16 days activism campaign 2019 was started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Gallery 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-day art exhibition by young artists on 16 days activism campaign 2019 was started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Gallery 5.

Member of National Shandana Gulzar, MNA Asiya Nasir, Executive Director PNCA Amna Pataudi, Executive Director Shirakat and representative of European Union Sven Ruesch attended the opening ceremony of three-day exhibition. The exhibition was organized by Shirakat- partnership for development.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Shandana Gulzar said that it's the fact that different countries care about gender based violence in the world.

She said that being a chairperson of Commonwealth, there was need to play bigger role in the world for ending gender-based violence. She said that government was introducing harassment policy.

She said that change is not come easily; adding that gender-based issue is not just an issue of Pakistan but it was a global.

MNA Asiya Nasir also spoke on the occasion; she congratulated the young artists for showcasing their artwork on the gender-based issues. "I acknowledge the artwork of young artists displayed at the exhibition. She also spoke about the efforts being made by the parliamentarian in this regard.

EU representative Sven also spoke on the occasion and praised the artwork displayed at the exhibition. He said that European Union was ready to work with government of Pakistan to fight violence against women.

Earlier, Executive Director Shirakat Bilquis Tahira said that Shirakat is a non-governmental organization working on human rights and women's rights in Pakistan.

"The organization is governed by development professionals, gender and human rights activists and behavioral change communication specialists who pitch in their efforts to ensure that women rights are provided for in this country" she said.

Bilquis said that Shirakat was aimed to contribute towards social justice and women's rights through piloting innovative initiatives; striving for behavioral change; and action beyond boundaries.

She said that the exhibition was organized to highlight the importance of the gender-based issues in the country.

The opening of exhibition was also attended by a large number of people and students of National College for Arts (NCA).

During round of exhibition, MNA Shandana Gulzar and MNA Asiya Nasir highly praised the artwork displayed at the exhibition. She also praised the Faryal Yazdanie for performing art at the exhibition.