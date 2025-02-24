Open Menu

Three-day Exhibition On 'Evolution 2025' Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The three-day "Evolution 2025 Art and Fashion exhibition" jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology has concluded on Monday at Swabi district.

The exhibition titled ‘Evolution’ aimed to showcase culture of province through calligraphy, art and paintings, providing a platform for young talents to showcase and gain recognition for their works.

The exhibition featured more than 100 artworks, including paintings, calligraphy, crafts and sculptures made by students, across three different categories, which were showcased in the ‘Evolution Art Revolution’ exhibition.

Theater performances, plays and a fashion show were also organized during the festival. Apart from the painting competitions, a large number of students dressed in various cultural and traditional colorful costumes and models also walked the ramp in fashion show.

On the last day, shields and certificates were distributed among the best performing students who participated in the best art, painting and other competitions.

On this occasion, students expressed their views about the exhibition and said that such activities were a great opportunity to learn from each other's experiences, interact and learn about the culture, traditions, natural places and other aspects of life of the province.

The students and visitors who participated the event appreciated efforts of KP Culture and Tourism Authority and suggested organizing such activities in the future to promote the culture and traditions of the province.

