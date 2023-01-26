Three day eye camp organized in sukkur

A large number of people suffering from eye diseases availed free eye-sight treatment facility at a camp, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (GHDS), at Rohri, district Sukkur on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A large number of people suffering from eye diseases availed free eye-sight treatment facility at a camp, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (GHDS), at Rohri, district Sukkur on Thursday.

According to Spokesperson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Jameel Shakeel, the IGHDS has taken several steps for the provision of free and quality healthcare to the older people of Sukkur division.

The free eye and surgical camp for Older People with the support of donors.

On the first day, a large number of older people both from urban and rural areas visited the camp and got them examined by renowned health experts.

Besides free medical examination, other facilities including the provision of free medicine, glasses, one night stay, ,food and surgeries would be provided to the older people suffering from eye-related ailments.