Three-day eye camps ends in Rajanpur

A three-day eye camp organised by the Khawaja Farid Foundation concluded here on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A three-day eye camp organised by the Khawaja Farid Foundation concluded here on Friday.

Executive Director of Foundation Khawaja Kaleem-uddin Koreeja said that 694 patients were operated and provided free medicines.

He said a team of eye specialists arrived here from Karachi to provide healthcare facilities to patients.