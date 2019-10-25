Three-day Eye Camps Ends In Rajanpur
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:54 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A three-day eye camp organised by the Khawaja Farid Foundation concluded here on Friday.
Executive Director of Foundation Khawaja Kaleem-uddin Koreeja said that 694 patients were operated and provided free medicines.
He said a team of eye specialists arrived here from Karachi to provide healthcare facilities to patients.