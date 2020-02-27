Three-day Family Festival At F-9 Park From Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day Family and Food Festival, to be organized by the Islamabad Capital Territory administration in collaboration with Amnesty International Pakistan, will begin here at Fatima Jinnah Parrk (F/9 Park) on Friday.
The festival, which will continue till March 1 (Sunday), will bring festivity for the residents of Federal Capital with shopping activity, sports, food and musical nights.