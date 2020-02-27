UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Family Festival At F-9 Park From Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:19 PM

Three-day Family Festival at F-9 Park from Friday

A three-day Family and Food Festival, to be organized by the Islamabad Capital Territory administration in collaboration with Amnesty International Pakistan, will begin here at Fatima Jinnah Parrk (F/9 Park) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day Family and Food Festival, to be organized by the Islamabad Capital Territory administration in collaboration with Amnesty International Pakistan, will begin here at Fatima Jinnah Parrk (F/9 Park) on Friday.

The festival, which will continue till March 1 (Sunday), will bring festivity for the residents of Federal Capital with shopping activity, sports, food and musical nights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Fatima Jinnah Amnesty International March Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis claim that, on a lo ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

6 minutes ago

Education ministry to ensure more admission capaci ..

6 seconds ago

International Culture,Food fest on March 14,15

7 seconds ago

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious se ..

13 minutes ago

Myanmar's last generation of tattooed headhunters

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.