Three-day 'Family Spring Festival' From Feb 28 At F-9 Park

Wed 26th February 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :FM 98 Dosti Channel has arranged a three-day long "Family Spring Festival" to enthrall the resident of twin cities from Feb 28 to 1 March at F/9 Park.

The three-day event to mesmerize the citizens with heart-felt music, appetizing food, live magicians, illusionists and cultural performances.

The event will bring festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well as sufi and musical nights, an organizer told APP here on Wednesday.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to captivate the participants with cultural and musical activities and to provide healthy entertainment to the dwellers of twin cities.

