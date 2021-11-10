Three-day food festival from November 12

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:47 PM

A three-day "Pindi Food Festival" would be held at Ayub Park from November 12 to 14, and all arrangements in this regard were being finalized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

The RCCI President Nadeem Rauf told APP on Wednesday that around 40 stalls of various dishes would be set up to introduce the traditional regional foods at the festival.

He said that the hotels and the restaurant industry had been badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic while trade activities were restored after restrictions which was a good sign for businesses.

RCCI would make all-out efforts to make it a business cum family event, adding it was an opportunity for the traders to get exposure and display their products and services for potential customers.

Nadeem said that we want to entertain this year, so on all three days, there will be music concerts in the evening.

