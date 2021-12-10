Three-day food festival 'Taste Plus' starts

A three-day food festival featuring food and music titled "Taste Plus" started here on Friday at Jinnah Convention Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day food festival featuring food and music titled "Taste Plus" started here on Friday at Jinnah Convention Center.

The festival was being organized by Media Sniffers in collaboration with various food outlets.

The three-day festival would entertain the visitors with food, music, entertainment and culture all under one roof.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of families of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas.

On the first day famous singer Akhtar Chanal entertained the audience with his traditional style singing.

Singer Mustafa Zahid and MZ would also perform in the three days festival.

Abid Brohi will also entertain visitors at Taste Plus.