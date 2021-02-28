(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day long "Signature Food Festival" will be held at Jinnah Convention Center to get visitors trying, tasting and experiencing delicious food from March 12 to 15. Organized by eleven production and media sniffers, the festival will feature the best cuisine as well as highly esteemed chefs. An organizer of the event told APP that, the price will be less (at the event) compared to the rates in the hotels and around 150 stalls would be placed so that visitors can have a full course meal.

He said that we want the visitors to taste different and the hotels and restaurants will mainly serve their signature dishes. . The stalls will offer juices, snacks, organic food, different cuisines, fast food, and regular vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, he added. He said that this year, we want to offer entertainment so on all the three days there will be music concerts.

