UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Food Festival To Entertain Isoloties From March 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

Three-day Food Festival to entertain isoloties from March 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day long "Signature Food Festival"  will be held at Jinnah Convention Center to get visitors trying, tasting and experiencing delicious food from March 12 to 15.       Organized by eleven production and media sniffers, the festival will feature the best cuisine as well as highly esteemed chefs.                     An organizer of the event told APP that, the price will be less (at the event) compared to the rates in the hotels and around 150 stalls would be placed so that visitors can have a full course meal.

         He said that we want the visitors to taste different and the hotels and restaurants will mainly serve their signature dishes.     .                            The stalls will offer juices, snacks, organic food, different cuisines, fast food, and regular vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, he added.     He said that this year, we want to offer entertainment so on all the three days there will be music concerts.

395

Related Topics

Music Price National University Media Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

31 minutes ago

Oman supports Saudi statement on US report regardi ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercepts Houthi ballistic missi ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.