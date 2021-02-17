Three-day free eye camp continue in Khuzdar

A three-day ophthalmology free medical camp continued on the second day in Khuzdar under contribution of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Kalat Scouts where a total of 2,000 patients were medically examined, despite 400 patients were described for operation after medical checking

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day ophthalmology free medical camp continued on the second day in Khuzdar under contribution of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Kalat Scouts where a total of 2,000 patients were medically examined, despite 400 patients were described for operation after medical checking.

According to details, Pakistan Army 33 Division and FC Kalat Scouts in collaboration with Al-Ibrahim Hospital Karachi continued three-day free eye camp at Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar on Wednesday.

A total of about 4,000 patients from different areas including Naal, Zehri, Karkh, Baghbana and Sorab districts were medically examined in two days in which 400 patients were selected for cataract surgery while the remaining 3600 patients were given ophthalmic medicine and the spectacles were provided free of cost.

On the occasion, Dr. Fayyaz of FC Kalat Scouts and Dr. Fakhr-ud-Din Dhakan, Physician and Medical Camp Manager of Al-Ibrahim Eye Hospital said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, about 4,000 EPs were provided. A total of four hundred patients underwent surgery and lens insertion.

They said that the selected medical camp will continue today saying that even today people can come to the camp and get their medical check-up.

The medical camp has been set up by Pakistan Army and FC Kalat Scouts in collaboration with Ibrahim Eye Hospital Karachi.