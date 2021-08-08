UrduPoint.com

Three-day Free Fish Farming Course To Start From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A three-day free fish farm management training course for fish farmers, being arranged by Fisheries Research and Training Institute which will start here from Monday.

According to a Spokesman of Fisheries Department Rawalpindi, the participants of the training course would be given latest and scientific information about fish farming.

Awareness regarding modern techniques for fish farming would also be created during the course.

Under the course, the fish farmers would be imparted training about fish farm management, he said adding that latest technologies would also be introduced during the training course.

The course would be held in Fisheries sub-training centre situated at Rawal Town Islamabad.

Those who are interested to participate in this course can get themselves enrolled by visiting the Fisheries institute situated at Rawal Town Islamabad.

The applicants having corona vaccination certificates would be allowed to attend the course at the center, he said and informed that timing of the course would be 9.30 AM to 1.00 PM.

Those who wanted to attend online classes can contact at 0342-2228016 to get zoom meeting ID password.

