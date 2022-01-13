UrduPoint.com

Three-day Free Warm Cloths Distribution Program Starts

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration in collaboration with local philanthropists organized a three-day warm cloths distribution program at Municipal Committee office Sabzazar to facilitate deserving people during winter.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bukhtiar Ismail along with local philanthropists and traders organized three-day program in which warm cloths and other items would be distributed among deserving people under the Ehsas program of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Bukhtiar Ismail said that different stalls have been set up by district administration and local traders from where warm clothes were being distributed among deserving people. He lauded the local philanthropists and trader community for participating in the program to help people. He said that efforts were being made to distribute as maximum as possible items among the masses.

A large number of people visited the stalls and lauded the district administration and traders for facilitating them by distributing warm clothes in the winter season.

