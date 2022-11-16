Three day funfair opens at NMU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A three day fun-fair was opened at Nishtar Medical University(NMU) as part of co-curricular activities here on Wednesday.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad inaugurated the colourful event wherein students had erected different stalls.

They were cladding in gorgeous colour dresses depicting diversified culture of the country.

The VC went to stalls and appreciated students efforts to make funfair a success.

They lauded varsity administration steps to promote co-curricular activities.

Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Abbas Naqvi, Dr Zahra Nazish, Dr Azam Khan and other senior faculty members were present.