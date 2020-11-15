Three day furniture expo from Nov 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A three day Pakistan furniture and Living expo would be held from Nov 27-29 at Majestic Banguets in Islamabad to provide a chance to young designers and architects to see market trends, display their own work and improve their professional skills.

According to details, Pakistan's top over 45 furniture brands will display wide range comfortable and luxurious designs of indoor to outdoor decor, classical to the modern style of best quality with up to 50 percent off. The furniture brands will showcase their trending, latest, innovative services and products for home decor and furnishing.

The objective of the event is to give the exterior and interior living solutions with the best innovative furniture designs and quality and make it easier for people to come and furnish their dream place.

The event will provide wide range of furnishing, including wedding packages, sofas, dining sets, coffee chairs, mattresses, home & office furniture, Outdoor/ garden & kids furniture, home decor & accessories, massage chairs, wooden floors, carpet/rugs. It will be the best opportunity for the potential buyers and ones who are interested in looking for new trends, designs and styles of products regarding furnishing to come and get inspired.

