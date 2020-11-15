UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Day Furniture Expo From Nov 27

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Three day furniture expo from Nov 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :A three day Pakistan furniture and Living expo would be held from Nov 27-29 at Majestic Banguets in Islamabad to provide a chance to young designers and architects to see market trends, display their own work and improve their professional skills.

According to details, Pakistan's top over 45 furniture brands will display wide range comfortable and luxurious designs of indoor to outdoor decor, classical to the modern style of best quality with up to 50 percent off. The furniture brands will showcase their trending, latest, innovative services and products for home decor and furnishing.

The objective of the event is to give the exterior and interior living solutions with the best innovative furniture designs and quality and make it easier for people to come and furnish their dream place.

The event will provide wide range of furnishing, including wedding packages, sofas, dining sets, coffee chairs, mattresses, home & office furniture, Outdoor/ garden & kids furniture, home decor & accessories, massage chairs, wooden floors, carpet/rugs. It will be the best opportunity for the potential buyers and ones who are interested in looking for new trends, designs and styles of products regarding furnishing to come and get inspired.

Further details could be by clicking website:https://www.rfevents.com.pk/

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Marriage Young Market Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

31 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

1 hour ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

1 hour ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.