Three-day Future Fest Continues In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A three-day Future Fest took place in Lahore, aimed at introducing cutting-edge technology and providing a platform for the youth to display their innovative technologies.
According to the private news channel, companies and experts from various fields, including Information Technology, Telecom, and programming participated in the festival.
According to experts, staging such events raises awareness of rapidly changing modern trends in a variety of disciplines, promotes cooperation, and paves the road for young people to advance.
