Three-day Galyat snow festival from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A three-day snow festival will begin at Galyat from Friday (January 22) to showcase mesmerizing beauty of its picturesque valleys, and promote the place as the best adventure travel destination of the country.

All the arrangements have been finalized for the multi-locational event, featuring skiing, snow-tubing, trekking, bonfire, music concert and other adventure games, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Spokesman Ahsan Hameed told APP on Wednesday.

He said the Galyat Snow Festival 2021 was being arranged by the GDA in collaboration with Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkwa to promote eco-tourism in the area in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a query, he said snow fall was expected at Galyat on the opening day of festival.

He said the GDA had been arranging such events for the last couple of years, playing a leading role to boost tourism in the province.

Ahsan said the last year's festival drew some 40,000 tourists from across the country.