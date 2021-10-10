Three-day "Indonesian Batik: a cultural beauty" exhibition to start tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A three-day exhibition titled "Indonesian Batik: A Cultural Beauty" would be held here from Monday (tomorrow), featuring a fine collection of batik and batik products.

The exhibition organized by Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad would be inaugurated by the Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio at the "Batik Studio" Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, said a press release.

"Indonesian Batik Exhibition" is being organized with the spirit of transmitting values and inspiring innovative ideas and skill development in creative mediums and fashion industry and would be an opportunity for the art & design enthusiasts to inspire their aesthetics talent.

Batik is among the most recognizable manifestations of Indonesia's cultural heritage and it is one of the world's most treasured arts.

Batik is an ancient method of decorating textiles through dye resistance. Boosted by the dynamic development of aesthetics and technology its fascinating and intricate colorful eye catching designs are becoming even more widespread and appreciated worldwide especially in fashion whether it is traditional or modern.

Batik by all means has the potential to serve as a powerful medium to enhance cultural linkages between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Batik has also been added to the Representative List of UNESCO's World Intangible Cultural Heritage by recognizing Indonesia as the origin and home to this exclusive art form and an historical fabric of human civilization.

