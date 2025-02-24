Three-day Industrial Exhibition Under SWCCI Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SWCCI) on Monday successfully concluded its 3-day industrial exhibition at the Hurirah Burj complex.
According to a press release issued by SWCCI office,on the last day of the exhibition,Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan,Deputy Commissioner(DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, along with other officials,visited the exhibition.
They showed keen interest in the various stalls showcasing products made by women,including clothing,handicrafts and food items.
The Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan and the DC Capt (retd) appreciated the efforts of the Women Chamber,stating that such exhibitions not only provide women with economic stability but also serve as a platform for them to promote their businesses and explore new opportunities.
On the occasion,the Chairperson of Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SWCCI),Shamim Aftab briefed the commissioner about the purpose of the exhibition.
She stated the purpose of the exhibition was to provide women with business opportunities,transform their business ideas into reality and make them economically independent.
Shamim Aftab emphasized that women's economic development was linked to the country's overall progress.
The exhibition featured various stalls,including those representing TEVTA and other organizations.
A large number of people,including businessmen,students and citizens attended the event.
The exhibition aimed to equip women with business skills through various sessions and workshops.
Recent Stories
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
ICESCO, Emirates Scholar Research Centre sign MoU to boost research
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2025
UAE President exchanges medals, gifts with Italian President during dinner banqu ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners
Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 youth killed in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
BISP plans to roll out new banking project to stop fraud, commission: Rubina Khalid6 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Three-day industrial exhibition under SWCCI concludes6 minutes ago
-
Dr Khan Farhan presents four research papers at ICACS’2516 minutes ago
-
CTO conducts early morning visit to ensure smooth traffic flow26 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews security arrangements at hotel housing ICC Championship Players36 minutes ago
-
Srinagar Highway sealed amid security measures56 minutes ago
-
Veteran journalist, poet Rana Asar Ali Chauhan dies at 8656 minutes ago
-
Early detection of 'Glaucoma' possible with annual eye exams, awareness: Expert56 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Friedrich Merz on his victory in Germany's election2 hours ago
-
Maritime Security exercise SEA GUARDS-25 commences in Karachi2 hours ago