Three-day Industrial Exhibition Under SWCCI Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SWCCI) on Monday successfully concluded its 3-day industrial exhibition at the Hurirah Burj complex.

According to a press release issued by SWCCI office,on the last day of the exhibition,Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan,Deputy Commissioner(DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, along with other officials,visited the exhibition.

They showed keen interest in the various stalls showcasing products made by women,including clothing,handicrafts and food items.

The Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan and the DC Capt (retd) appreciated the efforts of the Women Chamber,stating that such exhibitions not only provide women with economic stability but also serve as a platform for them to promote their businesses and explore new opportunities.

On the occasion,the Chairperson of Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SWCCI),Shamim Aftab briefed the commissioner about the purpose of the exhibition.

She stated the purpose of the exhibition was to provide women with business opportunities,transform their business ideas into reality and make them economically independent.

Shamim Aftab emphasized that women's economic development was linked to the country's overall progress.

The exhibition featured various stalls,including those representing TEVTA and other organizations.

A large number of people,including businessmen,students and citizens attended the event.

The exhibition aimed to equip women with business skills through various sessions and workshops.

