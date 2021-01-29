UrduPoint.com
Three-day International Chambers Summit Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Three-day International Chambers Summit concludes

Three-day International Chambers Summit (ICS-2021) organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) concluded here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Three-day International Chambers Summit (ICS-2021) organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) concluded here on Friday.

Addressing a joint press conference at the end of the ICS 2021, RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza demanded that the government should provide construction industry style package to all industries. The work and progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be accelerated with a focus on Gwadar port.

A joint declaration was also issued at the end of the 13th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference where more than 75 Presidents of different Chambers across Pakistan and outside Pakistan attended the conference.

The business community demanded that the point of sales system be extended till June 30. Exports data shows growth however, it is the matter of concern that the government has increased the electricity prices. This will increase the cost of doing business and Pakistan may lose the competitive edge here, he added.

The declaration also stated that the Tax targets should not be based on revenue collection. Bring new taxpayers into the tax net. He said that the government should talk to Iran to stop smuggling on the Pak-Iran border.

The government should give Rs 1 million annually to each women's chamber and provide protection to the CNG sector.

On the third day of the conference, International Chambers of Commerce from Bangladesh, Tanzania, Cairo Chamber, Minarah Chamber South Africa, UK Pakistan Chamber and Oman Chamber participated through video link.

More than 17 MoUs were also signed at the Chamber of Commerce level to enhance networking.

Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz Malik, Chairman Conference Fahad Barlas, Vice Chairman Usman Ayub, former presidents, members of the executive committee and a large number of presidents of various chambers from across Pakistan were also present.

