Three day International Conference begins at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 10:59 PM
Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro organized the three-day international conference on emerging technologies in electronics and computing communication
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro organized the three-day international conference on emerging technologies in electronics and computing communication.
President of the opening ceremony of the conference, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that the success of this conference is evident from the number of research papers received for presentation in the conference.
The Vice-Chancellor said that these emerging technologies which are far away are bringing daily changes in the world. Such conferences are important to know and understand these changes.
Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that it is important to know what the future world will be and how it will be.
The Vice-Chancellor said that the interest of researchers and experts in the conference is commendable.
The head of the organizing committee of the conference, Professor Dr. Wijeha Shah, said that the topics of electronics, electrical and communication will be discussed and research papers will be presented in this conference.
He said that modern changes and trend in technology will be the center of discussion.
According to Dr. Khakshan, a member of the organizing committee of the conference, 403 research papers were submitted for presentation in the conference, of which only 107 papers were accepted for presentation in the conference.
Researchers from 27 countries submitted their papers to the conference.
Papers submitted by experts from the United States, China, Great Britain, Malaysia and Spain were seen and quality papers were selected to be presented in the conference.
He said that a special session on cyber security has been held in this conference.
Secretary of the conference, Dr. Mahesh Kumar said that during the conference, experts and researchers from different countries of the world will have the opportunity to listen to each other's ideas, this is the best opportunity for exchanging knowledge and research.
He said that there are 9 speakers in the conference whose opinions we will learn a lot from.
Professor Dr. Anil Kumar, Dean Faculty Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Hashmani, Dr. Abdul Sattar Lark, Registrar Lachman Das Sothar and Chairperson of Electrical Department Dr. Asif Ali Shah participated in the opening ceremony of the conference.
