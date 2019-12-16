UrduPoint.com
Three-day International Conference On 'FIT Commences

16th December 2019

Three-day international conference on 'FIT commences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-day International Conference on 'Frontiers of Information Technology' (FIT-2019), organized by COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) started here on Monday to discuss "Artificial Intelligence for Economic Development".

International speakers from Australia, Austria France, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, UK and USA are participating in the conference, said a press release.

Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, distinguished international academician and researcher delivered keynote address.

In his address "Exciting World of Discovery", he highlighted the importance of innovations, with the help of technology and presented novel solutions to IT specialists to learn and fly in present era.

Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar in his vote of thanks appreciated the efforts of government and the Prime Minister's Task force on Science and Technology in promoting the research and development culture in the country.

Assistant Professor, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology Program Co-chair International Conference on Frontiers of Information Technology Usama Ijaz Bajwa said that the acceptance ratio of technical papers in FIT is comparable to that of other renowned international conferences.

He thanked all participants for attending the event.

During the three days conference, a series of invited talks are organized as part of technical sessions and world renowned scholars and researchers will deliver these talks.

PhD symposia will be providing a forum to the PhD students to present their ongoing research; these symposia will be conducted by elite academicians from the arena of Information Technology.

Tutorial sessions will also be a part of FIT-2019 in which various topics of interest for IT community will be organized and delivered. On last day of conference, panel discussion on "National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy" will be focusing on the role of AI in economic development of the country.

