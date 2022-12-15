Three-day International Conference on tourism, entrepreneurship begins at IUB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The three-day international conference on tourism, entrepreneurship and business research, organized by the Institute of Business, Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), was started at Baghdad-ul-Jeed Campus here Thursday. As many as 18 key speakers from UAE, Oman, France, Thailand and Pakistani universities are participating in the conference.

In the opening session, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the participation of national and international delegates in the conference on tourism and entrepreneurship and business research was appreciable. The purpose of the conference is to examine the challenges and opportunities in light and dark aspects of the Covid-19 outbreak from which business experts will focus on new research issues in tourism and business, he said. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that the new trends were seen at all levels all over the world, especially due to the lockdown, business affairs were badly affected. Meanwhile, the tourism industry around the world was also affected. It also had positive effects and people prepared themselves to face the unseen challenges of the future. Especially in the field of tourism business, new possibilities have arisen. In this conference, business experts will surely inform the teachers and students about the business situation and trends of the post-Covid-19 world, he said.

Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Management and Commerce said that two events were being organized in the three-day conference, the first international conference in which a large number of national and international delegates were participating and the second event was the Young Entrepreneur Summit in which new business ideas were discussed. He said that more than 200 research papers would be read in the conference. "This conference will benefit our students who will increase their research skills by benefiting from the experts participating in the conference. Apart from this, Young Entrepreneur Summit was also organized. Our undergraduate students come up with new ideas, there is no limit to being a business student only, they can also include students from engineering, pharmacy, veterinary and other disciplines.

Currently, we have 112 teams registered from 40 universities across Pakistan. Judges from the industry and business field will examine the ideas of these students and the best performing students will be awarded cash prizes so that they can run a business based on their idea. The main objective of this summit is to work on industry development in Bahawalpur region. Our students have many new ideas. We want people to focus on their own business and start their own small and medium businesses. Successful nations in the world are those who have progressed in business and industry, thus the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing its role in the economic development of Pakistan". Conference Secretary Dr. Muhammad Imran Rasheed welcomed all the domestic and foreign delegates and expressed special thanks to the Punjab Higher Education Commission for their collaboration and cooperation in the conference.

The important topics of the conference are online education during the Covid-19 epidemic, corporate responsibilities of international organizations in the context of the corona epidemic, promotion of mobile business during the Covid-19 epidemic, trends of office hours after the Covid-19 epidemic, small and medium businesses. Impact of climate change, post-Covid-19 opportunities for women in business, gender disparity in workplaces, social and societal impacts of CPEC, technology-induced stress and business performance, green human resource management and environmental performance, major topics like Winter Tourism Prospects in South Punjab, Mid-Country Tourism in Winter were included. Among the key domestic and foreign delegates participating in the conference included Prof. Dr. Amandeep Dhir, Prof. Dr. Rui Torres, Prof. Dr. Amama Shaukat, Dr. Puneet Kaur, Dr. Atifa Nijwani Shahidan, Dr. Yasri, Dr. Ghazali Bin Hasan, Prof. Dr. Fauzia Jabeen, Prof. Dr. Usman Mustafa, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Iram Saba, Dr. Ghulam Ali Arain, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid, Dr. Waheed Ali Imrani, Dr. Muhammad Abrar, Dr. Abdul Hamid Patafi, Dr. Owais Gulzar and Dr. Asif Saeed.