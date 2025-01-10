Three-day international health professions education conference begins at LUMHS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A three day “Annual International Conference of Health Professions Education” was inaugurated at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro on Friday.

Addressing a large number of national & International delegates, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that we had gathered under the banner of “Revolutionizing Health Professions Education: Embracing Team- Based Learning”, and we embark on a journey of innovation and collaboration that promises to shape the future of healthcare education.

He added that the health professional education stands at a crossroads in the modern era. The rapid evolution of medical science, the advances of new teaching methodologies and the demands of our healthcare systems compel us to rethink and refine how we train our future healthcare providers.

He further expressed that this conference, along with its 42 pre-conference workshops was a vital step in fostering dialogue, sharing expertise and building strategies to elevate educational practices.

He encouraged all the participants to actively engage in the discussions, ask questions and build meaningful collaborations. This conference will be a platform for knowledge exchange and a starting point for transformative in medical education, he added.

According to a LUMHS spokesperson, Dr Mukhtiar Baig from King Abdulaziz University Jeddah, Prof.

Dr Sonya Aijaz from Dow University of Medical & Health Sciences Karachi, Prof. Dr Ravi Shankar from International Medical University Malaysia, Dr Ahsan Sethi from Qatar University and Prof. Dr Masood Jawed shared their ideas and information on different aspects of health professions education today.

Additionally, Prof. Dr Zarin Siddiqui former faculty at University of western Australia, Prof. Dr Majeed Choudry former Chairman Department of Surgery at King Edward Medical College/University Lahore & a pioneer in Medical Education in Punjab, Prof. Dr Mowadat Rana Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences & a renowned Medical educationalist, Prof. Dr Haleema Yasmeen Gynecologist, Fertility consultant, Obstetrician from Karachi, Prof. Dr. Thomos V Chako from Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Department of Medical Education, UIC Chicago, Prof. Shahid Shamim Professor of Medical Education and Faculty of Surgery, Aga Khan University, Dr Micheal Rowe, Associate Prof. for digital Innovation at University of Lincoln United Kingdom, Dr Faz Mehmood from Pennsylvania USA, Prof. Dr Raza Ur Rehman Former Director Medical Education, Dow University of Medical & Health Sciences Karachi and Prof. Dr Abrar Ashraf from King Edward Medical University Lahore will deliver Lectures on topics related to the subject during the conference.