UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day International Puppet Festival Kicks Off In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:01 PM

Three-day international puppet festival kicks off in Karachi

He famous artist and author Rafi Peerzada announced that first time after 1976 the three-day 29th International puppet festival will be kicked off in Baagh-e-Qasim Karachi under the flag of Peer Rafi Theater tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The famous artist and author Rafi Peerzada announced that first time after 1976 the three-day 29th International puppet festival will be kicked off in Baagh-e-Qasim Karachi under the flag of Peer Rafi Theater tomorrow.

Talking to a private news channel he stated the festival would be started from 7th February, the puppet show would be for entertainment and education purpose altogether.

People of Karachi had waited for this entertainment gala since 1976 when he brought the puppet art in Karachi but soon shifted the whole crew to Lahore as conditions were more conducive there.

Karachi's social environment was not conducive and safe for the art activities back in late 70s and 80s, so we went to Lahore as the city had a spacious and well equipped art complex, he recalled.

"International puppet festival will exhibit the puppets from all over the world, old styled and contemporary puppets will also be part of the shows," said festival director Yamina Peerzada.

The festival organizers had also included traditional Rajhistani puppets who were losing the attention and attraction of public and falling towards decline as new generation adopted modern puppetry art skills, they had received thousands of requests from the people of Karachi for organizing the festival, she added.

It would purely serve all the purposes as the researched stories had contained fun and serious moral messages to educate children and adults simultaneously, moreover it would be a family festival, she mentioned.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore World Education February Moral Family All From

Recent Stories

Virus hit Wuhan speeds up diagnosis of patients

56 seconds ago

Putin, Erdogan May Meet to Discuss Idlib De-Escala ..

5 minutes ago

Sharif family members would have awarded if they h ..

27 minutes ago

New &#039;Think Science World Fair&#039; to take p ..

32 minutes ago

Global fears rise as more China virus cases found ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Concrete Plans for Putin, Erdogan ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.