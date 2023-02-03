(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three-day 'International Conference and Workshop on Science Communication and Community Engagement' concluded here on Friday after the fruitful deliberations over improving science communication and promoting scientific literacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):Three-day 'International Conference and Workshop on Science Communication and Community Engagement' concluded here on Friday after the fruitful deliberations over improving science communication and promoting scientific literacy.

The conference was organized by the COMSTECH- the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan and many other partner organizations.

The conference was attended by over 150 participants from 19 countries, who came together to explore ways of improving science communication and its role in promoting scientific literacy.

The conference was a platform for experts from nine countries to share their knowledge and experiences on science communication, with a focus on the role of media in promoting scientific literacy.

The speakers emphasized the importance of media, including social media, print media, and electronic media, in communicating science to a wider audience.

They also highlighted the need for scientific communities to engage with the media to ensure that scientific messages are accurately communicated to the public.

In his closing remarks, the COMSTECH Coordinator General. Prof.Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary emphasized the importance of science communication in building a scientifically literate society.

He also commended the participants for their active engagement in the conference and encouraged them to continue to work towards improving science communication.

The COMSTECH International Conference and Workshop on Science Communication was a resounding success, providing a platform for experts from around the world to come together and exchange ideas on science communication.

The participants left the conference inspired and motivated to continue working towards improving science communication, and promoting scientific literacy in their respective countries.