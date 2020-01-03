UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Day Int'l Conference On Punjab History, Culture From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Three day Int'l conference on Punjab history, culture from Monday

National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) has arranged a three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture from Ancient to Modern Times" from January 6 to 8 at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) has arranged a three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture from Ancient to Modern Times" from January 6 to 8 at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

The conference aims at exploring various perspectives in history writing, historical evolution of Punjab (from ancient to the present), Indus Valley Civilization, Harrapan Civilization, Sufis and Saints of the Punjab, Lingual traditions and diversity and Punjab's archeology.

The conference was open to academia, educators, civil society, lawyers, media professionals and political practitioners extending their contributions corresponding to the main scope and themes of the conference.

Research papers from different researchers and publications will also be presented, written either in English or urdu. These research papers will later be published in 'conference proceedings'.

Almost 250 local and international researchers and students of higher education will be attending the conference apart from the presenters, panelists and experts.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Punjab Civil Society Lawyers January Media From

Recent Stories

Underscoring its dare to leap philosophy with grow ..

8 minutes ago

Damascus Strongly Condemns Killing of Soleimani - ..

5 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's vision strengthening the economy, ..

35 seconds ago

Government reduces profit on national saving schem ..

37 seconds ago

Any damage to be caused to parks, public property ..

38 seconds ago

China Slams US strike on Iraq, Says Opposes Milita ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.