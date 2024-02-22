Open Menu

Three-day Intl Congress Of Soil Science Concluded At PMAS-AAUR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Chairman Higher Education Commissioner (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad here on Thursday urged the scientists and researchers to play a leading role in conservation, land and water resources and guide the policy makers in evolving research priorities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Chairman Higher education Commissioner (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad here on Thursday urged the scientists and researchers to play a leading role in conservation, land and water resources and guide the policy makers in evolving research priorities.

He also stressed on the management of soil through the latest technologies for maximum agricultural production to meet the country’s demand for food.

The Chairman speaking as chief guest at the concluding session of the three-day 20th International Congress of Soil Science at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) stressed the need to adopt latest agri practices to address the country's food security and emphasized the importance of protecting and improving natural resources, particularly soil for increasing agriculture production in the country.

The event was organized by the Institute of Soil & Environmental Sciences (ISES), PMAS-AAUR in Collaboration with Soil Science Society of Pakistan under the theme “Soil Health: A Key to Food Security”.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Convener, Research Committee Dr. Nadeem Tariq, Chairman, Department of Environmental Sciences/General Secretary, Soil Science Society of Pakistan Prof.

Dr. Azeem Khalid and President, Soil Science Society of Pakistan Dr. Zahir A. Zahir, Deans, Directors, participants and a large number of students were also present.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem VC, PMAS-AAUR congratulated the organizers for arranging this event and said that Climate change is a reality and it has significant impact on agriculture. There is a dire need to improve our traditional system and adopt modern technologies, he added.

He said that consistent efforts needed to meet the growing food requirement of the population and urged the soil scientists to play a leading role in conservation, land and water resources.

Other speakers while highlighting the importance of the soil as a critical component of the natural system stressed on increasing the public awareness of soil and its contribution to humanity and the environment.

They also suggested that there is dire need to address the soil issues and problems which affects badly on soil health like soil degradation, agriculture emission, aggregating water pollution, mass extinction of soil and traditional chemical fertilizers etc.

