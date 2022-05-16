A three-day International horticulture conference would start at Gomal University DI Khan from May 17, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :A three-day International horticulture conference would start at Gomal University DI Khan from May 17, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed.

Presiding over a meeting to finalize arrangements for the conference, he said that foreign and local experts in the field of horticulture besides vice chancellor of agriculture universities of Pakistan have been invited to participate in the moot.