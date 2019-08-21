UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Int'l IFTECH, Plastic, Pack Expo To Start From Aug 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:01 AM

Three-day Int'l IFTECH, Plastic, Pack Expo to start from Aug 27

A three-day international exhibition of food, beverage processing and packaging, IFTECH Plastic and Pack will be begin on August 27 at Expo Center Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):A three-day international exhibition of food, beverage processing and packaging, IFTECH Plastic and Pack will be begin on August 27 at Expo Center Karachi.

The show was considered to be the biggest annual gathering of plastics packaging and food technology industry suppliers, experts, professionals and businesses associates, said a press release on Tuesday.

This exhibition will showcase latest machines and materials in injection and blow molding, extrusion and blown film, packaging, recycling, testing, measuring and inspection equipment, food processing, beverage processing and filling, bakery, confectionary manufacturing and packaging, vegetable and fruit processing. confectionery and commercial kitchen equipment, flavors and aromatics, waste and waste water management etc.

Industry and brand owners were now fully aware and prepare to cater changing consumer demands of safety, hygiene and convenience, longer shelf life and appeal by competitive multiplicity of products.

The notion is further endorsed by the largest participation of Chinese companies.

Over 350 companies from 35 countries were scheduled to participate in the B2B event. The countries include exhibitors from, China, England, France, Germany, Belarus, Greece, Cyprus, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Malaysia Netherland, Palestine, Pakistan, Korea, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

A high profile two days conference and forum on the second and third day of the exhibition have also been planned. The theme of the conference will be Global Food Technology and of the forum will be Future Foodtech-Reshaping the Industry Outlook.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Thailand Film And Movies Technology Palestine Iran Water Turkey China France Germany Singapore Spain Indonesia Italy United Kingdom Belarus Japan United States Saudi Arabia Cyprus United Arab Emirates Malaysia Greece August Event From Industry Netherland

Recent Stories

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

18 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

23 minutes ago

President urges businessmen to support govt's driv ..

29 minutes ago

US Might Have Started Developing Banned Weapons Be ..

29 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs meeting to revie ..

29 minutes ago

An hour of exercise a week can kill depression

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.