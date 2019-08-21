(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):A three-day international exhibition of food, beverage processing and packaging, IFTECH Plastic and Pack will be begin on August 27 at Expo Center Karachi.

The show was considered to be the biggest annual gathering of plastics packaging and food technology industry suppliers, experts, professionals and businesses associates, said a press release on Tuesday.

This exhibition will showcase latest machines and materials in injection and blow molding, extrusion and blown film, packaging, recycling, testing, measuring and inspection equipment, food processing, beverage processing and filling, bakery, confectionary manufacturing and packaging, vegetable and fruit processing. confectionery and commercial kitchen equipment, flavors and aromatics, waste and waste water management etc.

Industry and brand owners were now fully aware and prepare to cater changing consumer demands of safety, hygiene and convenience, longer shelf life and appeal by competitive multiplicity of products.

The notion is further endorsed by the largest participation of Chinese companies.

Over 350 companies from 35 countries were scheduled to participate in the B2B event. The countries include exhibitors from, China, England, France, Germany, Belarus, Greece, Cyprus, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Malaysia Netherland, Palestine, Pakistan, Korea, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

A high profile two days conference and forum on the second and third day of the exhibition have also been planned. The theme of the conference will be Global Food Technology and of the forum will be Future Foodtech-Reshaping the Industry Outlook.