Three-day Islamabad Tableegi Ijtema To Begin On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 09:49 PM

The annual three-day Tableegi Ijtema (Religious Congregation) was set to kick off in Islamabad on Saturday (May 21).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The annual three-day Tableegi Ijtema (Religious Congregation) was set to kick off in Islamabad on Saturday (May 21).

The Ijtema would begin on Saturday and end with a dua on Monday (May 23).

The Islamabad Tableegi Ijtema was considered to be the third biggest Muslim gathering in Pakistan after Raiwind and Karachi.

Every year the Tableegi Ijtema brings thousands of Muslims in the Islamabad Congregation from different areas including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Kallar Syedan, Taxila, Hassan Abdal, Kashmir and other nearby regions.

Renowned religious Scholars in their preaching would shed light on the lives of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Sahaba-e-Karam (R.A). The preachers urge Muslims to distance themselves from evil practices, and adhere to the teachings of islam.

