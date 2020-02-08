UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Janshan-e-Takhatbhai Begins In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:14 PM

Three-day Janshan-e-Takhatbhai begins in peshawar

Deputy Commissioner of Takhatbhai, District Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir officially inaugurated the three-day Janshan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Takhatbhai, District Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir officially inaugurated the three-day Janshan-e-Takhbhai Takht Bhai celebration on Saturday.

A large number of people attended the opening ceremony including Superintendent of Police, Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Furman Ali and Qaiser Khan Kundi, District Emergency Officer 1122 Kamal Shah, former District Nazim Mardan Ahtisham Khan and Asad Ali Kashmiri, leaders of Anjum traders. District and Tehsil Administration, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Sobia Zia were also present.

Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Sobia Zia lauded the performance of the police for ensuring due security to the visitors during the colorful opening ceremony.

She said with such like activities the local trades would be developed besides handcraft and other craft work of the local people would further boost their live standard.

She said local industries would also be developed through this sort of festivity besides providing entertainment.

Earlier, the honorable guests were given fruit gifts while the Deputy Commissioner conducted a detailed visit of various stalls put on display with Deputy Commandant.

Related Topics

Police Visit Mardan Asad Ali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.