Three-day Janshan-e-Takhatbhai begins in peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Takhatbhai, District Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir officially inaugurated the three-day Janshan-e-Takhbhai Takht Bhai celebration on Saturday.

A large number of people attended the opening ceremony including Superintendent of Police, Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Furman Ali and Qaiser Khan Kundi, District Emergency Officer 1122 Kamal Shah, former District Nazim Mardan Ahtisham Khan and Asad Ali Kashmiri, leaders of Anjum traders. District and Tehsil Administration, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Sobia Zia were also present.

Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Sobia Zia lauded the performance of the police for ensuring due security to the visitors during the colorful opening ceremony.

She said with such like activities the local trades would be developed besides handcraft and other craft work of the local people would further boost their live standard.

She said local industries would also be developed through this sort of festivity besides providing entertainment.

Earlier, the honorable guests were given fruit gifts while the Deputy Commissioner conducted a detailed visit of various stalls put on display with Deputy Commandant.