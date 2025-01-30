Three-Day Journalism Workshop On U.S.-Pakistan Partnership Held
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM
A three-day training workshop titled "Enhancing Awareness of U.S.-Pakistan Partnership through Reporting Tours" was organized at a local hotel by Media Foundation 360 in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate General
A total of 25 journalists from various media outlets participated in the workshop, which aimed to enhance their skills in modern journalism trends, investigative reporting and fact-checking, and digital media tools.
During the three-day event, media experts delivered detailed lectures on fact-checking, impartial reporting, and the principles of investigative journalism.
Journalists were also provided with training on digital security and online safety to help them protect themselves from cyber-attacks and misinformation.
Experts highlighted the significance of U.S.-Pakistan relations and guided journalists on how to report on the subject in a balanced and credible manner.
Pakistani media specialists shared their experiences and introduced participants to advanced media techniques through practical exercises. Special emphasis was placed on combating misinformation on social media and promoting responsible journalism.
In the closing session, Mubashir Bukhari, President of Media Foundation 360 and a senior journalist, briefed the participants on new digital tools, investigative journalism techniques, and modern field reporting methods.
A networking dinner was also arranged, allowing participants to interact with media experts. Public Diplomacy Officer Riva Gupta and Information Specialist Saif Jiskani from the U.S. Consulate were also present on the occasion, where they discussed emerging technological trends in journalism.
