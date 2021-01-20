UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Day Karachi Marigold Festival To Open At Frere Hall On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Three day Karachi Marigold Festival to open at Frere Hall on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator, Laeeq Ahmed has invited Karachiites to attend an elaborate Marigold Festival being held at Frere Hall from Friday to Sunday .

The event to open at 3:30 p.

m on Friday will remain full day activity on Saturday and Sunday with due care towards fool proof compliance to SOPs in face of COVID - 19 challenge.

According to a senior member of the festival's organizing team idea is not only to provide people with an opportunity to enjoy the onset of spring but also to revive culture of healthy activities that the metropolitan city was known for only a decade or so ago.

