Three-day Khanpur spring festival from Feb 14

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration Haripur district on Wednesday finalized arrangements for holding of three-day Khanpur spring festival starting from February 14.

Festival would continue till February 16 in Haripur district where products of all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would be displayed for tourists and art lovers, officials in KP Govt told APP.

During the festival, local products, food stalls, water sports, book fairs, art exhibition, history corner, paragliding and cultural show would be arranged.

Folk music, cultural dance show, gifts events, water sports, fruits, change exhibition, children programs and food stalls would be arranged during last two days of the festival.

People from all over the country would participate in the event.

The program was planned to provide constructive recreational facilities to tourists and local residents besides promoting tourism in the Hazara division.

Hazara division is famous for beautiful landscapes, mountainous beauty and mesmerizing waterfalls with numerous tourism places at Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Doga Gali, Kaghan, Naran and Thandyani attracting tourists from across the country and overseas especially during summer and snowfall season.

The festival would help promote the soft image of Pakistan being a tourists' paradise and generate economic activities for local residents.