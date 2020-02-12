UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Khanpur Spring Festival From Feb 14

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:51 PM

Three-day Khanpur spring festival from Feb 14

The district administration Haripur district on Wednesday finalized arrangements for holding of three-day Khanpur spring festival starting from February 14

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration Haripur district on Wednesday finalized arrangements for holding of three-day Khanpur spring festival starting from February 14.

Festival would continue till February 16 in Haripur district where products of all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would be displayed for tourists and art lovers, officials in KP Govt told APP.

During the festival, local products, food stalls, water sports, book fairs, art exhibition, history corner, paragliding and cultural show would be arranged.

Folk music, cultural dance show, gifts events, water sports, fruits, change exhibition, children programs and food stalls would be arranged during last two days of the festival.

People from all over the country would participate in the event.

The program was planned to provide constructive recreational facilities to tourists and local residents besides promoting tourism in the Hazara division.

Hazara division is famous for beautiful landscapes, mountainous beauty and mesmerizing waterfalls with numerous tourism places at Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Doga Gali, Kaghan, Naran and Thandyani attracting tourists from across the country and overseas especially during summer and snowfall season.

The festival would help promote the soft image of Pakistan being a tourists' paradise and generate economic activities for local residents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Music Water Gilgit Baltistan Haripur Khanpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Event All From Government Love

Recent Stories

Young minds bring climate conscious design to the ..

18 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher 12 February 2020

2 minutes ago

Nissan files $90 mn suit against Ghosn

2 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open

2 minutes ago

Occupied Kashmir witnesses humanitarian crisis und ..

35 minutes ago

Moscow Confirms Intention to Retaliate If US Withd ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.