UrduPoint.com

Three-day KPRA Registration Drive Concludes With Over A Hundred Registrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:33 PM

Three-day KPRA registration drive concludes with over a hundred registrations

A three-day registration of taxpayer drive launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) concluded here on Wednesday with registration of over a hundred taxpayers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day registration of taxpayer drive launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) concluded here on Wednesday with registration of over a hundred taxpayers.

The activity was aimed to provide instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with services sector in Peshawar. The drive was launched on the special directive of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah. The USAID-KPRM provided financial and technical assistance to KPRA to successfully conduct the drive.

Over a hundred new taxpayers were registered and dozens more were identified during the three days campaign, said an official communiqu�s issued here after conclusion of the campaign.

Various teams of KPRA including male and female inspectors and facilitation officers visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for creating awareness and providing instant registration facility to unregistered business persons.

On the third day of the campaign, the KPRA registration teams setup their mobile registration camp at Shiraz Ronaq located in Saddar for the facilitation of the taxpayers who visited the camp and got their business registered on the spot.

The field teams visited areas of Saddar, Warsak Road, Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Gul Bahar, Khyber Bazar and Namak Mandi providing information regarding sales tax on services to potential taxpayers and collecting their data for providing registration.

KPRA Director Legal Aftab Ahmad thanked the people of Peshawar for their positive response and also appreciated USAID-KPRM for their support in the drive.

"We expect that they will continue their support to KPRA and will help it in building tax culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he said adding that the goal of KPRA is to make the provincial government resources rich so that it has enough funds to finance its public welfare schemes.

Aftab Ahmad also appreciated the efforts of the KPRA teams and told them to complete their homework for the upcoming campaigns in the rest of the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Mobile Road Shiraz Male Charsadda Saddar Government

Recent Stories

Red Crescent signs joint declaration on climate ch ..

Red Crescent signs joint declaration on climate change with educational institut ..

3 minutes ago
 Irrigation Minister visits Warsak Dam

Irrigation Minister visits Warsak Dam

3 minutes ago
 Dr Moeed tributes Pakistan Navy heroics on 50th HA ..

Dr Moeed tributes Pakistan Navy heroics on 50th HANGOR Day

3 minutes ago
 Distt admin bans operation of CNG stations during ..

Distt admin bans operation of CNG stations during peak time

3 minutes ago
 Russia Committed to Constructive Interaction With ..

Russia Committed to Constructive Interaction With New German Government - Zakhar ..

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Customs Curbs on Lithuania Due to Violatio ..

Chinese Customs Curbs on Lithuania Due to Violation of Political Obligations - B ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.