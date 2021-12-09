Three-day KPRA registration drive concludes with over a hundred registrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day registration of taxpayer drive launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) concluded here on Wednesday with registration of over a hundred taxpayers.

The activity was aimed to provide instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with services sector in Peshawar. The drive was launched on the special directive of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah. The USAID-KPRM provided financial and technical assistance to KPRA to successfully conduct the drive.

Over a hundred new taxpayers were registered and dozens more were identified during the three days campaign, said an official communiqu�s issued here after conclusion of the campaign.

Various teams of KPRA including male and female inspectors and facilitation officers visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for creating awareness and providing instant registration facility to unregistered business persons.

On the third day of the campaign, the KPRA registration teams setup their mobile registration camp at Shiraz Ronaq located in Saddar for the facilitation of the taxpayers who visited the camp and got their business registered on the spot.

The field teams visited areas of Saddar, Warsak Road, Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Gul Bahar, Khyber Bazar and Namak Mandi providing information regarding sales tax on services to potential taxpayers and collecting their data for providing registration.

KPRA Director Legal Aftab Ahmad thanked the people of Peshawar for their positive response and also appreciated USAID-KPRM for their support in the drive.

"We expect that they will continue their support to KPRA and will help it in building tax culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he said adding that the goal of KPRA is to make the provincial government resources rich so that it has enough funds to finance its public welfare schemes.

Aftab Ahmad also appreciated the efforts of the KPRA teams and told them to complete their homework for the upcoming campaigns in the rest of the province.