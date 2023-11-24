Three-day learning festival, book fair starts at Pak-China Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aghai (ITA) and the National Book Foundation, is organizing a Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) 2023 which includes Conference, Book Fair & the Pakistan Learning Festival with the theme: "Today's Readers, Tomorrow's Learners"

According to the official sources, the event will start from 25th to 27th November 2023 at Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad.

The sources further briefed that PLF is a significant event that combines a national conference on reading and literacy with a 3-day Book and Foundational Learning Festival. The focus of this year's event is on children, schools, and families, where leading education providers will deliver short 'Lightning Talks' addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning. Particularly on the first day (25th November 2023) the renowned educationists will lead insightful discussions on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

In order to make this event more interesting and impactful various activities for the children have been organized on different days. The first day (25th November, 2023) activities include the animated story of the books, Storytelling: Suno Kahani Meri Zubani, Dadi Gulabi Singing & Song writing, Interactive performances, Creating Desi Characters, by Ms. Nigar Nazar, and the Art of bookmaking.

Similarly, on second and third day (26th & 27th November, 2023) children along with their families can amuse themselves from the Poems, Screen Plays, Dance and Musical performances and Dramas etc.

This comprehensive three day program would provide a learning platform for the youth of the society.

The mega festival also included interactive learning activities and learning solutions and Book fair for children, teacher and parents happening on 25th, 26th and 27th of November 2023.

These three days are packed with program for kids curated carefully on promoting foundational learning and reading habits among kids. The first day i.e., 25th November will be kicked off with the National Reading Conference, “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners for enhancing literacy and reading.

The main highlight of the events is the Pitching Sessions in which different leading education providers will deliver short insightful lightning talks, addressing the innovative solutions specifically for the foundational learning followed by thought provoking panel discussions which will be led by renowned educationists on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

The day-long activities will continue along side the book fair by National Book Foundation. The learning festival will be unique blend of learning, awareness, and fun, the program of the learning activities is curated on PLF 16 learning strands which includes climate change, creative writing, storytelling, self- expression and number of other innovative learning solutions and activities for the participants for fostering a reading culture and enhancing foundational literacy skills but also provide an opportunity to engage with renowned educationists in enlightening panel discussions and Book launches.