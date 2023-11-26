Open Menu

Three-day Learning Festival Continues To Promote Book Reading

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Three-day learning festival continues to promote book reading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A three-day 'Pakistan Learning Festival' was continued on the second consecutive day here Sunday to promote the culture of book reading among the readers in the society.

The theme of the festival is "Today's Readers, Tomorrow's Learners", said a news release.

Children along with their families can amuse themselves with poems, screen plays, dance, musical performances and dramas.

This comprehensive three-day program would provide a learning platform for the youth of the society.

