Three-Day Literary And Educational Book Fair Kicks Off At Sindh University
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A three-day literary and educational Book Fair organized by the Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Kazi Central library commenced at the University of Sindh (SU) on Wednesday, drawing a large number of students, faculty members and book enthusiasts.
The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati along with former PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah inaugurated the event, which is aimed at promoting a reading culture among students and faculty members.
According to the University spokesperson, the book fair features 45 large stalls set up by renowned publishers from Hyderabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi, showcasing books on diverse subjects including Agronomy, Entomology, English Linguistics, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Soil Sciences, Engineering, Pharmacy, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Horticulture, food Sciences, Literature, History, Arts, poetry, sports, Travelogues and more.
Organizers informed the Vice-Chancellor and the Senator that nearly 120,000 books were available at the fair, with many titles being sold at discounted rates of up to 50%, making them accessible to students and researchers.
After inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati visited various stalls, interacted with publishers and expressed his appreciation for their participation.
Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the significance of books in the intellectual and academic development of students.
"The restoration of book culture is my mission. I want our students to befriend books because knowledge gained through reading is long-lasting and invaluable," he remarked. He advised students to strike a balance between digital tools and traditional book reading.
He also shared his vision for a greener campus, revealing that the university is set to plant over 10,000 saplings from Friday to mid-March.
Addressing the gathering, former Senator and leader Pakistan Peoples Party Aajiz Dhamrah lauded the efforts of the University for organizing the book fair. He urged students to develop a habit of reading and use books as a tool for personal and professional growth.
Earlier, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah and Director Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Murtaza Siyal also addressed the gathering. The three-day book fair will continue until February 28, 2025.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director Institute of Sindhology Ghulam Murtaza Siyal, Chief Librarian Allama I.I. Kazi Central Library Pir Bux Bajeer, Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi and several other senior faculty members, officials and students attended the opening ceremony
APP/ irp
