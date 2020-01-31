UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Literature Festival Begins At Arts Council Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:09 PM

Three-day literature festival begins at Arts Council of Pakistan

A three-day literature festival titled "ADAB Festival-Pakistan" started here on Friday at Arts Council of Pakistan, where many literary figures, writers, authors, historians, intellectual and poets from within and outside the country are scheduled to speak and to read their poetry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A three-day literature festival titled "ADAB Festival-Pakistan" started here on Friday at Arts Council of Pakistan, where many literary figures, writers, authors, historians, intellectual and poets from within and outside the country are scheduled to speak and to read their poetry.

A book fair having large range of books is also being held at the venue.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice (Retd) Asif Saeed Khosa, which was also graced by popular journalist, author and former ambassador Dr. Maliha Lodhi, Director of Goethe Institute, Dr. Steven Rinkler, a British Professor Francis Robbison, President of Arts Council of Pakistan, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Founder of ADAB Festival-Pakistan, Ameena Saiyid, senior writer and poet Iftikhar Arif and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam. It was followed by musical concert and Qawali show.

Former Chief Justice, Justice (Retd) Asif Saeed Khosa, spoke on the importance and utility of literature in legal proceedings including writing judgments.

Literature and poetry have proved a very effective tool for expression of opinions the judges and lawyers to reach the conclusion in cases.

He gave references to many important cases dealt with, by the local and foreign Superior Courts where literature and poetry was prominently used during the court proceedings and writing down the judgments.

"There are many important cases on the record in the world which are entirely written in poetry," he said adding that the definition of literature is, "it is the best expression of the best thought to writing." He said many judges including himself had read literature as a subject. Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ghalib are his favorite poets, he said.

On the occasion, he paid tribute to former Chief Justice, Justice (late) Fakhur-ud-din G. Ibrahim for his meritorious services as a lawyer, a judge, Governor and Chief Election Commissioner.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner World Police Governor Lawyers Superior From Best Court

Recent Stories

Delta Air Lines to Temporarily Suspend All Flights ..

1 minute ago

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Balti ..

1 hour ago

Huraira’s half-century on debut secures Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Bavarian Health Ministry Confirms 6th Coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo, Zahorodnyuk Discuss Enhancing Ukraine's Re ..

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Hopes for Appointment of New US Special ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.