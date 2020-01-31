Three-day literature festival begins at Arts Council of Pakistan

A three-day literature festival titled "ADAB Festival-Pakistan" started here on Friday at Arts Council of Pakistan, where many literary figures, writers, authors, historians, intellectual and poets from within and outside the country are scheduled to speak and to read their poetry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A three-day literature festival titled "ADAB Festival-Pakistan" started here on Friday at Arts Council of Pakistan, where many literary figures, writers, authors, historians, intellectual and poets from within and outside the country are scheduled to speak and to read their poetry.

A book fair having large range of books is also being held at the venue.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice (Retd) Asif Saeed Khosa, which was also graced by popular journalist, author and former ambassador Dr. Maliha Lodhi, Director of Goethe Institute, Dr. Steven Rinkler, a British Professor Francis Robbison, President of Arts Council of Pakistan, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Founder of ADAB Festival-Pakistan, Ameena Saiyid, senior writer and poet Iftikhar Arif and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam. It was followed by musical concert and Qawali show.

Former Chief Justice, Justice (Retd) Asif Saeed Khosa, spoke on the importance and utility of literature in legal proceedings including writing judgments.

Literature and poetry have proved a very effective tool for expression of opinions the judges and lawyers to reach the conclusion in cases.

He gave references to many important cases dealt with, by the local and foreign Superior Courts where literature and poetry was prominently used during the court proceedings and writing down the judgments.

"There are many important cases on the record in the world which are entirely written in poetry," he said adding that the definition of literature is, "it is the best expression of the best thought to writing." He said many judges including himself had read literature as a subject. Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ghalib are his favorite poets, he said.

On the occasion, he paid tribute to former Chief Justice, Justice (late) Fakhur-ud-din G. Ibrahim for his meritorious services as a lawyer, a judge, Governor and Chief Election Commissioner.