UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Day-long Family, Food Festival From 28 Feb To 1 March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

Three day-long Family, Food festival from 28 Feb to 1 March

Amnesty International Pakistan and ICT Administration has organized three-day long Islamabad Family Festival and Food from February 28 to March 1 at f/9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Amnesty International Pakistan and ICT Administration has organized three-day long Islamabad Family Festival and Food from February 28 to March 1 at f/9 Park.

The event was aimed to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt Sufi and Jazz music .

According to an official, the event will bring festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well as Sufi and musical nights.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Music Amnesty International February March Family Event From Jazz

Recent Stories

Nintendo logs nine-month profit leap, upgrades ann ..

9 minutes ago

Moonstruck: Japan billionaire cancels hunt for lun ..

6 minutes ago

Flash floods kill nine in Indonesia

6 minutes ago

Royal Dutch Shell says annual net profit slides 32 ..

11 minutes ago

6.780 Kg contraband seized, 14 arrested in Sargodh ..

6 minutes ago

Unseeded Muguruza beats Halep to reach Australian ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.