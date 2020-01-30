Three day-long Family, Food festival from 28 Feb to 1 March

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Amnesty International Pakistan and ICT Administration has organized three-day long Islamabad Family Festival and Food from February 28 to March 1 at f/9 Park.

The event was aimed to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt Sufi and Jazz music .

According to an official, the event will bring festivity and lights, shopping and glamour, sports and multiple cuisines, food and cosmopolitan culture mixed together as well as Sufi and musical nights.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.