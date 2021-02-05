Three-day long Kashmir Cultural Festival kicks off at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Three-day Kashmir Cultural Feastival has commenced here at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) to celebrate Kasmir Solidarity Day. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz inaugurated the Kashmir Cultural Festival. For the past two decades, Lok Virsa has been making special arrangements on February 5 to express solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers, sisters, children and elders who have been subjected to torture by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir.

The ceremony started with a melodious instrumental performance by local musicians who played the famous Kashmiri song 'Mere Wattan Teri Jannat Mein Ayen Gein', which was followed by Akbar Khan playing two tunes on his Alghoza andquarter finals of quarter finals of lute.

Kashmiri singers presented a number of folk songs and local dances during the ceremony.The stage was beautifully decorated with posters of scenery from Kashmir, its buildings and handicrafts. As per the old Kashmiri tradition, all the male guests were presented with turbans and the women with shawls.

Senior official Ali Khan while talking to APP said that Lok Virsa on this occasion fully reflects Kashmiri culture to the world.

He said that every year, Lok Virsa seeks to draw the world's attention to this human tragedy by highlighting the fundamental right of Kashmiris to self-determination in a cultural manner. The folk heritage solidarity festival with Kashmiris will continue for three days till Sunday. A visitor Arslan Qureshi said that oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir are in fact fighting for the completion of Pakistan.

He said that we are with the oppressed Kashmiris adding that we will always raise our voice for the Kashmiri brothers at the moral, political and diplomatic levels.He added that Kashmiris are not only a peace-loving nation, but their arts are second to none in their sophistication and beauty. He said that at the same time, Kashmiri music has its own unique style adding that not only this, traditional Kashmiri food is also exemplary in its taste and sophistication