Three-day Long Selection Board Meeting Held At SALU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur said on Tuesday that the three-day long selection process for the appointment/promotion of faculty members has been completed successfully on the basis of merit, seniority and professional experience.

Eminent members of the selection board include Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Prof.

Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari, Ex-VC, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skills Development, Khairpur, Prof. Dr. Syed Madad Ali Shah, Justice (Retd) Muhammad Farooque,and Abdul Rehman Pirzada.

However, Secretary Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh participated online. In addition to that, experts of high stature and caliber from prominent universities across the country participated in the proceedings of the selection board.

