ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Winter-Food-Festival Three-day long "Winter Food Festival" to entertain Islooties from Nov 27 ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Three day long "Winter Food festival" will be held from November 27 to 29, aiming to provide healthy environment and different types of food to citizens of twin cities at Ayub Park.

Multiple cuisines will be placed including desi, chinese, continental, italian and other types of food. .

The festival will include variety of events including fashion Show, cultural dances, musical concerts, stalls, fun activities and much more.

It would be the biggest festival of the year to enthrall the people of twin cities with so much enjoyment and pleasure, an organizer told on Monday.

He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the cuisine and cultural activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

