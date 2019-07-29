UrduPoint.com
Three-day Mango Fest Concludes At Centaurus

Three-day mango fest concludes at Centaurus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ):A three day mango festival organized under the arrangements of Sardar Group of Companies here at The Centaurus Mall Sunday concluded after a successful response from mango lovers in the twin cities.

The festival was inaugurated by United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi and Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad while Uzbekistan Ambassador Furqat Sidikov also attended the inaugural ceremony where variety of mangoes were displayed on the stalls including seedless mangoes first time ever in Pakistan.

The show was organized under the collaborative management of Centaurus Mall, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan, Mango Research Institute Multan and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University.

The basic aim of organizing the exhibition was not only to highlight the importance of Pakistani Mangoes but also to increase and enhance its export.

This exhibition will play an important role in enhancing the productivity of mangoes globally as a large number of foreigners also attended the event and enjoyed festivities of mango season.

Pakistan is the fourth largest producer of mangoes and shares 8% of the production of the mangoes. The total under cultivation area for mangoes in Pakistan is 170 million hector. At present, there are multiple breeds of mangoes in Pakistan out of which 9 are registered.

The famous types of mangoes are Chaunsa, Sindhri, Anwar ratore, and Langra which have no match in taste in the entire world.

The festival was also attended by agricultural experts, mango growers and representatives of cultivators' organizations from all over the country along with Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University Multan Dr Asif Ali who was on day one of the festival.

